1World (1WO) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 25th. One 1World coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 1World has a total market capitalization of $3.93 million and $7,466.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 1World has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 1World alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00053988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014640 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00052942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.17 or 0.00786343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00101243 BTC.

About 1World

1WO is a coin. It launched on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

1World Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.