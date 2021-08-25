$2.00 Billion in Sales Expected for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will report $2.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NCR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.00 billion and the lowest is $1.99 billion. NCR reported sales of $1.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year sales of $7.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $7.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.11 billion to $8.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a positive return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 2.34%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.22.

In other news, Director Martin Mucci acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in NCR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in NCR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in NCR by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in NCR by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in NCR by 3,242.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR opened at $42.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. NCR has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $50.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.56 and a beta of 1.76.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

