$2.00 Billion in Sales Expected for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will announce sales of $2.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NCR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.99 billion and the highest is $2.00 billion. NCR reported sales of $1.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full year sales of $7.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $7.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.11 billion to $8.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 27.72%.

NCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NCR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

In related news, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NCR by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,392,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $565,241,000 after buying an additional 329,711 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NCR by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,970,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $416,325,000 after buying an additional 533,916 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in NCR by 20.4% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,008,000 after buying an additional 952,774 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of NCR by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,084,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $140,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NCR by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,538,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,328,000 after purchasing an additional 137,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $42.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -31.56 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.15. NCR has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

