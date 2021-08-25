$2.73 Million in Sales Expected for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) will announce sales of $2.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 million to $4.57 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $11.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.20 million to $16.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.68 million, with estimates ranging from $12.29 million to $13.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.03).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EIGR shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. upped their price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.48. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIGR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,450,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,376,000 after purchasing an additional 528,406 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,950,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,135,000 after purchasing an additional 266,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,222,000 after purchasing an additional 135,646 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $946,000. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

