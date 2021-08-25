$2.81 Billion in Sales Expected for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) will post sales of $2.81 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.99 billion. Avis Budget Group posted sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 83.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year sales of $8.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.04 billion to $8.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $9.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 385.05% and a net margin of 2.76%.

CAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

CAR opened at $91.12 on Wednesday. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $95.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 66.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,403,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,669 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,031,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,072,000 after purchasing an additional 472,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,858,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,456,000 after buying an additional 98,844 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,165,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,657,000 after buying an additional 223,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,017,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,715,000 after buying an additional 312,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

