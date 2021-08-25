21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

A number of analysts have commented on VNET shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in 21Vianet Group by 51.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group during the second quarter valued at $162,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group during the first quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

VNET stock opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. 21Vianet Group has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $44.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.36.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $3.09. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.77% and a negative net margin of 59.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that 21Vianet Group will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.