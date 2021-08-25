21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Citigroup

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 81.32% from the stock’s current price.

VNET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. 21Vianet Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of VNET opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.19. 21Vianet Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $3.09. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.77% and a negative net margin of 59.54%. As a group, analysts predict that 21Vianet Group will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNET. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in 21Vianet Group by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 385.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

