21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.09 EPS

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) released its earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $3.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.77% and a negative net margin of 59.54%.

Shares of VNET opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. 21Vianet Group has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $44.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.19.

VNET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 21Vianet Group stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 310.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,497 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.08% of 21Vianet Group worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

