21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Gap Up to $18.20

Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.20, but opened at $19.00. 21Vianet Group shares last traded at $18.64, with a volume of 36,048 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VNET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. 21Vianet Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.36. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.19.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $3.09. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.77% and a negative net margin of 59.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 51.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the first quarter worth $167,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 385.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the second quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

