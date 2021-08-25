$23.63 Million in Sales Expected for Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) to post sales of $23.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eargo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.50 million. Eargo posted sales of $18.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eargo will report full-year sales of $94.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $94.83 million to $94.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $119.03 million, with estimates ranging from $118.66 million to $119.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eargo.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

NASDAQ:EAR opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.29 million and a P/E ratio of -17.25. Eargo has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.05.

In related news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EAR. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Eargo during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eargo by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eargo by 466.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eargo in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eargo in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. 44.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

