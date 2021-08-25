23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Shares Gap Up to $8.76

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 8.76, but opened at 9.05. 23andMe shares last traded at 8.82, with a volume of 7,718 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ME. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of 23andMe in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. began coverage on shares of 23andMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 23andMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Get 23andMe alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is 9.71.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.57 by 0.32. The firm had revenue of 59.24 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in 23andMe during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in 23andMe during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 23andMe during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in 23andMe during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

About 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.