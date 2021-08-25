$25.10 Million in Sales Expected for The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) to report sales of $25.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Lion Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.30 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Lion Electric will report full year sales of $83.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $76.90 million to $91.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $290.33 million, with estimates ranging from $225.00 million to $358.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Lion Electric.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on LEV. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a report on Friday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of The Lion Electric from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Lion Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.
Shares of The Lion Electric stock opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. The Lion Electric has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $35.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.06.
The Lion Electric Company Profile
The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.
