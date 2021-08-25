25,496 Shares in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Acquired by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Renasant by 173.2% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 41,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 26,101 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Renasant by 9.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,605,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,238,000 after buying an additional 299,189 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Renasant by 2.5% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 34,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Renasant by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Renasant by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RNST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Renasant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.26. Renasant Co. has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.85 million. Renasant had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

