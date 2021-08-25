25,644 Shares in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Bought by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,725,000. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF comprises about 1.5% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 347.1% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SMH traded up $2.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.80. 5,361,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,023,776. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $258.00. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $163.57 and a 12-month high of $271.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.