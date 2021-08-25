25,644 Shares in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Purchased by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,725,000. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,933,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 74,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

SMH stock traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,361,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,023,776. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.00. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $163.57 and a 12 month high of $271.79.

