$26.70 Million in Sales Expected for AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) will announce sales of $26.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.49 million and the lowest is $25.90 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full year sales of $109.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $106.13 million to $112.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $134.06 million, with estimates ranging from $130.82 million to $137.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AcuityAds.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on AcuityAds from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

AcuityAds stock opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.83. AcuityAds has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $26.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

