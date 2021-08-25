$269.19 Million in Sales Expected for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will post sales of $269.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $219.10 million to $311.39 million. ProAssurance posted sales of $213.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year sales of $985.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $855.80 million to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $973.35 million to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ProAssurance.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRA. Piper Sandler upgraded ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProAssurance presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the first quarter worth about $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in ProAssurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ProAssurance by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance stock opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.48. ProAssurance has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $29.15. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.93 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

