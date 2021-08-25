$287.22 Million in Sales Expected for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) will report $287.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Autohome’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $287.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $286.45 million. Autohome posted sales of $327.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Autohome will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Autohome.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. The company had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.94 million. Autohome had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Autohome’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

ATHM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. CLSA downgraded shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.73.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATHM. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,577,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 5,517.3% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,881,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $175,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,287 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,156,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,232,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,416 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,708,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $684,924,000 after acquiring an additional 920,241 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $41.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.07. Autohome has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $147.67.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

