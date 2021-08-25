$3.29 Million in Sales Expected for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) will report $3.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.58 million. Voyager Therapeutics reported sales of $117.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $12.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $18.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.30 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $20.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Voyager Therapeutics.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 13.55%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VYGR. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Benchmark lowered their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Compass Point started coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

NASDAQ VYGR opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $121.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 4,922.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.