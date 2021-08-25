$3.29 Million in Sales Expected for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) will report $3.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $4.58 million. Voyager Therapeutics reported sales of $117.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $12.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $18.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.30 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $20.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Voyager Therapeutics.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 13.55%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Compass Point assumed coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Voyager Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.58. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $12.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,716,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,502,000 after acquiring an additional 324,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,348,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 736,668 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 271,331 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 678,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 404,893 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.