$3.64 Million in Sales Expected for Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) will announce $3.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.69 million and the highest is $6.42 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $11.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.09 million to $18.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $63.40 million, with estimates ranging from $61.34 million to $65.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AGRX shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.03 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agile Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.51.

NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. Agile Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $3.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In related news, CEO Alfred Altomari bought 26,200 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $33,012.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis Reilly bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,410.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGRX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,000,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 3,348.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 769,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 747,131 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 835,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 451,948 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Agile Therapeutics by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 372,543 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 232,528 shares during the period. 40.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

