31,643 Shares in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Bally’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bally’s by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 745,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,327,000 after buying an additional 217,192 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Bally’s by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Bally’s by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,026,000 after buying an additional 75,629 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Shares of BALY stock traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $49.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,331. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.99. Bally’s Co. has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 2.56.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.38). Bally’s had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $267.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.22 million. Bally’s’s revenue was up 825.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

