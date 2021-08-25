$34.65 Million in Sales Expected for AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) will post $34.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.60 million and the highest is $34.70 million. AxoGen posted sales of $33.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year sales of $136.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $135.90 million to $136.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $157.30 million, with estimates ranging from $155.60 million to $159.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.22%.

AXGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

In related news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 41,000 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $757,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,792,182.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 1,935 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $38,777.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,839 shares in the company, valued at $818,413.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,587 shares of company stock worth $846,064 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the second quarter worth $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the second quarter worth $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the first quarter worth $90,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 53.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXGN stock opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 5.94. AxoGen has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.84 million, a P/E ratio of -29.74 and a beta of 0.72.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

