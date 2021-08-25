3,494 Shares in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVNA. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Carvana by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 149,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 267,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,257,000 after purchasing an additional 114,380 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,698,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 97,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,622,000 after purchasing an additional 41,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.04.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.36, for a total value of $13,318,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,073.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.71, for a total transaction of $18,702,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,513.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,629,315 shares of company stock worth $512,146,826 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVNA opened at $353.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -302.04 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $327.85. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $158.25 and a 1 year high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

