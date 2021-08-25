35,300 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Bought by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.43. The stock had a trading volume of 22,339,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,322,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.32. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

