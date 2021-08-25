3,534 Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,534 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth $33,988,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total transaction of $6,395,097.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,873 shares in the company, valued at $367,980,688.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $366,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,270,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,619 shares of company stock valued at $12,485,834 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HUBS stock traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $669.88. 1,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,887. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $605.38. The company has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -361.64 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.79 and a 12 month high of $686.61.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUBS. Truist Securities increased their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on HubSpot from $585.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $625.91.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.