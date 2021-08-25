36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. 36Kr had a negative net margin of 61.60% and a negative return on equity of 52.87%.

KRKR stock opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10. 36Kr has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.79.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of 36Kr in a research report on Wednesday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 36Kr stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

