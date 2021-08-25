3,708 Shares in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,708 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 52.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on MSTR shares. cut their target price on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $719.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $519.33.

MSTR traded up $9.51 on Wednesday, hitting $725.01. 5,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,931. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $136.89 and a 52 week high of $1,315.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $634.67.

In other MicroStrategy news, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.08, for a total transaction of $6,430,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,430,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.27, for a total value of $647,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,850 shares of company stock worth $18,427,185 over the last three months. 25.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

