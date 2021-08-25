$4.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) to post sales of $4.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.10 billion and the highest is $4.29 billion. Pinduoduo posted sales of $1.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 142.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full year sales of $18.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.89 billion to $18.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $25.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.17 billion to $31.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion.

PDD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. China Renaissance Securities raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. reduced their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.36.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Pinduoduo by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,181,000 after acquiring an additional 69,509 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the first quarter worth $596,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 392.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,731,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,750,000 after buying an additional 2,177,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $99.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Pinduoduo has a fifty-two week low of $69.89 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.05. The firm has a market cap of $122.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.94 and a beta of 1.43.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

