4,375 Shares in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Bought by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 346,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,318,000 after buying an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 112.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 53.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.75.

GWW traded up $4.83 on Wednesday, reaching $435.82. The stock had a trading volume of 181,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,011. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.25 and a fifty-two week high of $479.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $445.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

