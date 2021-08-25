46,950 Shares in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Acquired by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tronox by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,207,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,058,000 after purchasing an additional 151,115 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Tronox by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 517,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,039 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tronox by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 63.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TROX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Tronox stock opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $24.81.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.43 million. Tronox had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 10.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

