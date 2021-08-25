4NEW (KWATT) Price Hits $0.0009

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. 4NEW has a market cap of $56,504.08 and approximately $660.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 4NEW coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 4NEW has traded 29.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00054266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00051912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $369.15 or 0.00776735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00099007 BTC.

4NEW Coin Profile

KWATT is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

4NEW Coin Trading

