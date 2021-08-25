4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES 1-Day Volume Reaches $499,175.00 (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. In the last week, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can now be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $499,175.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00054531 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014845 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00053708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $378.52 or 0.00781734 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.75 or 0.00100673 BTC.

About 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

FOUR is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official website is the4thpillar.io . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official message board is medium.com/the4thpillar

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

Buying and Selling 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.