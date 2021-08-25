54,182 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Acquired by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 54,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $3,427,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% during the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,424,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares during the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $122,626,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 260,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WFC traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.98. 192,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,520,332. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $51.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $201.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Compass Point increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

