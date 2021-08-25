5,515 Shares in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,339,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,006,000 after acquiring an additional 55,761 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC increased its stake in Penumbra by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

PEN opened at $275.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.59. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 641.33, a PEG ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.28. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.49 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 6.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.86.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total transaction of $3,642,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,642,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total transaction of $44,289.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,291 shares of company stock valued at $5,683,003. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

