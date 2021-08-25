$58.83 Million in Sales Expected for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) will announce $58.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $90.50 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $48.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $200.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $269.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $248.75 million, with estimates ranging from $180.60 million to $332.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.72% and a negative net margin of 72.28%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DRNA. Truist cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.31. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.14.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $137,095.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,095.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Fambrough bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.10 per share, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 133,742 shares of company stock worth $4,841,421 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRNA. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $13,451,000. Eagle Health Investments LP boosted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 133.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 161,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 92,125 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $3,713,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 464,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

