59,489 Shares in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Acquired by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 59,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.53% of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $808,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $445,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 129,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 64,806 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 184.3% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 89,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 58,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PLW stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $36.90. 3,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,826. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a one year low of $34.81 and a one year high of $39.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

