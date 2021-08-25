$645.93 Million in Sales Expected for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to report sales of $645.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $729.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $568.40 million. Mr. Cooper Group posted sales of $872.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year sales of $3.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 34.60%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

In other news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $1,502,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,619.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 159,787.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 12,783 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 20.7% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 150.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 9,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.64. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $39.30.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

