65,202 Shares in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Bought by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TransUnion in the first quarter worth $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in TransUnion by 27.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the first quarter worth $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 31.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the first quarter worth $76,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $149,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

TRU stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,405. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $78.02 and a twelve month high of $121.47.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.52%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

