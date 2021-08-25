70,919 Shares in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Bought by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,232,000. iShares Convertible Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

BATS ICVT traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.03. The stock had a trading volume of 147,310 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.29. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.