70,919 Shares in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Bought by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,232,000. iShares Convertible Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,330,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,348,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 111,731.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,000,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,236.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,950,000 after purchasing an additional 696,581 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,809,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 334,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,117,000 after acquiring an additional 27,827 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.03. 147,310 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.29. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18.

