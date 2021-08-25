$73.93 Million in Sales Expected for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) will announce $73.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $72.90 million and the highest is $76.00 million. Premier Financial posted sales of $78.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full year sales of $302.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $297.80 million to $308.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $299.70 million, with estimates ranging from $291.60 million to $307.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.30 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 38.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Premier Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

PFC opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.50. Premier Financial has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $35.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.13%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Premier Financial by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 17,717 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Premier Financial by 2.7% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 236,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Premier Financial by 125.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 23,410 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Premier Financial by 57.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Premier Financial by 41.3% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 59,975 shares during the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

