$80.81 Million in Sales Expected for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) to announce $80.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $81.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $80.40 million. Concrete Pumping posted sales of $77.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full-year sales of $310.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $309.70 million to $311.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $325.99 million, with estimates ranging from $314.78 million to $332.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Concrete Pumping.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BBCP shares. UBS Group raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBCP. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BBCP opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.42. Concrete Pumping has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $9.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $466.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

