8PAY 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.25 Million (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One 8PAY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0483 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 38.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $489,339.76 and approximately $1.25 million worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00053490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00126983 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.19 or 0.00158215 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,802.48 or 1.00024295 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.22 or 0.01025244 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,188.84 or 0.06535766 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

