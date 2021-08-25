$9.52 Billion in Sales Expected for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) will report $9.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.26 billion. American Airlines Group posted sales of $3.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year sales of $30.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.52 billion to $31.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $42.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.58 billion to $46.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Airlines Group.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($7.82) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $19.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.80. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.78.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,995,884 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,420,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,558 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,776,072 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $448,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,375 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,648,400 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $277,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,160 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,528,863 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $132,140,000 after acquiring an additional 265,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,378,296 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $128,542,000 after acquiring an additional 197,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.
Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Airlines Group (AAL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.