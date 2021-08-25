$9.52 Billion in Sales Expected for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) will report $9.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.26 billion. American Airlines Group posted sales of $3.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year sales of $30.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.52 billion to $31.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $42.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.58 billion to $46.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($7.82) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna upgraded American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $19.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.80. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,995,884 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,420,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,558 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,776,072 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $448,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,375 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,648,400 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $277,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,160 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,528,863 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $132,140,000 after acquiring an additional 265,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,378,296 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $128,542,000 after acquiring an additional 197,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

