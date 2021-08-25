$9.94 Billion in Sales Expected for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) will announce $9.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.22 billion. AstraZeneca reported sales of $6.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year sales of $35.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.02 billion to $36.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $43.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.45 billion to $44.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 212.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,103,000 after acquiring an additional 39,450,439 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,113,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124,723 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 244.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,518,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916,259 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,366.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,178,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,799 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 365.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,915,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $58.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $60.93. The company has a market capitalization of $181.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.16%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

