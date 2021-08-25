90,168 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Acquired by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 90,168 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,352,000. Facebook makes up 2.0% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Facebook by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its position in Facebook by 800.0% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 180 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $368.39. 8,775,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,810,734. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.91. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Citigroup downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,571,209 shares of company stock worth $893,960,342. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

