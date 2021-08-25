90,168 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Acquired by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 90,168 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,352,000. Facebook makes up 2.0% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Facebook by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its position in Facebook by 800.0% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 180 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FB stock traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $368.39. 8,775,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,810,734. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.91. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $377.55.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Citigroup downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.
In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,571,209 shares of company stock worth $893,960,342. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
