908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) VP Trent A. Basarsky Sells 10,078 Shares

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 10,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $352,226.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Trent A. Basarsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Trent A. Basarsky sold 21,000 shares of 908 Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $677,250.00.

Shares of 908 Devices stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.79. 134,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a current ratio of 14.06. The company has a market capitalization of $934.26 million and a PE ratio of -28.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.30. 908 Devices Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $79.60.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

MASS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 908 Devices by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,500 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in 908 Devices by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,454,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 908 Devices by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 415,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,084,000 after acquiring an additional 81,355 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in 908 Devices by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 357,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,867,000 after acquiring an additional 48,224 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in 908 Devices by 288.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after acquiring an additional 259,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

