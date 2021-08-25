Aavegotchi Price Hits $2.01 on Major Exchanges (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. In the last week, Aavegotchi has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. Aavegotchi has a market cap of $120.50 million and $62.02 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aavegotchi coin can now be bought for approximately $2.01 or 0.00004209 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00054149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00014621 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00052483 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $371.29 or 0.00778400 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00099989 BTC.

Aavegotchi Coin Profile

Aavegotchi (CRYPTO:GHST) is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 62,644,228 coins and its circulating supply is 60,022,164 coins. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

