Abbrea Capital LLC Acquires 10,871 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,871 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.4% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.23. 7,729,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,880,919. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.33.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

